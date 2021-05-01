Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Frankie Zulferino

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Frankie Zulferino over Zoom video!

Chart topping NYC-based Singer, Dancer, Choreographer, TikTok star, Frankie Zulferino is authentically himself with his first release of 2021, “Hit That,” featuring Melii.

Frankie’s authenticity has not gone unnoticed by those who have inspired him to be who he is, like icons Janet Jackson, Neyo and Paula Abdul sending love to him and posting about his tribute videos to them. This past year alone he has garnered over 700K followers on TikTok; “it’s been the height of my career for sure which is crazy considering it’s in the middle of the worst times of most peoples career. My fans are everything to me; I wanted to really connect with people. Instead of just shutting down I made sure to get super involved. Performing for my fans, posting everyday and going live. Paying tribute to my inspirations. My fans kept tagging Janet, Neyo and Paula Abdul on social media until they each reposted. Paula even reached out to collaborate on a video. It was definitely a turning point in my career and I’ll forever be grateful for all these moments.” On top of that, Frankie has been releasing other cover videos such as “Let’s Get It On” by Marvin Gaye and “I Feel For You”, both of which landed a spot within the Top 15 iTunes Pop Chart.

Frankie’s release of “Hit That” seeks to bring back the 80’s, 90’s, 2000’s nostalgia. All that has inspired him. To make people feel good again, to dance, to forget about their troubles in the midst of these crazy times. “I want to do great things with my platform and give back and make changes. I’d like to eventually open up dance studios for kids and bring in the best dancers for them to learn from. That’s super important to me. Of course I have a lot of goals in my career that I always want to elevate. My personality forces me to always want more and to always be bigger and better to hopefully inspire people and make a positive difference in the world.”

“When I recorded “Hit That”, I had my mind set on bringing on a female artist , I wanted that female energy and power to complete my vision. When I connected with MELII I instantly knew she was the perfect artist for this, but what really got me was our first conversation. She said she loved the song and saw the vision, that this is something really different for her and would love to be a part of it. She really is such a humble person with a natural gift and talent and I couldn’t be more excited for our collaboration and for the world to dance this one with us!”

