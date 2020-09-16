​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Happy. over Zoom video!

Tate is the lanky blonde with the voice. Sean is the mysterious brunette behind the drum kit. John is the tall drink of water on lead guitar. This grungy trio make up the passion project that is Happy. They are young, honest, and breaking the fourth wall. Influenced by an eclectic mix of 90’s surf rock, 2000’s radio punk, and modern emo pop, the group have created a sound that disguises profoundly heavy lyricism in catchy, upbeat sing-alongs. Their 2016 self-released EP “The Endless Bummer” brought them a year of packing basements and underground venues across their university town and touring in an old RV across the east coast on weekends and in between college semesters. 2018 saw their signing to Rude Records and release of their debut full length “Cult Classic” produced by Will Pugh (Cartel). Gaining millions of streams and a dedicated following of fans all around the world, Happy. toured the United States and Canada multiple times including their most recent run with Super Whatevr and Chapel. Happy.’s highly anticipated sophomore record “Imposter Syndrome” is out October 30th, 2020. They explain “from the lows of depression, anxiety and addiction to the highs of traveling, making friends and living the dream, this record is our everlasting chase for ‘success’. Produced by Marc McClusky (Weezer, Motion City Soundtrack, The Front Bottoms).

