​​“April 17, 2020 – Los Angeles, CA – Adventure Cat Records, the passionate team of music industry experts behind blossoming bands like Capstan, Summer Wars, The Dead Love and more is kicking off quite an adventurous month of new signings. To kick things off, they are thrilled to welcome Chicago pop-punk quartet High Wire to the family.​​

​​Chicago, IL quartet High Wire formed in 2012, when Iowa natives Cameron Jones (bass, vocals), Mark Nussle (guitar, vocals), and Chris Rymer (guitar) migrated to Chicago together in pursuit of their musical ambitions. Joe Corson (drums) grew up in the suburbs of Chicago playing in the local punk scene and joined the band in 2019.​​

​​“We are very excited to be working with them! The opportunity seemed like a perfect fit,” shares Nussle on the band’s recent signing to Adventure Cat Records. “We know they will bring a lot to camp High Wire and we can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on.”

​​In celebration of today’s announcement, High Wire has dropped an explosive and energetic single “Redcard”, which fans can stream today at https://acrecs.lnk.to/redcard.

​​“Redcard exemplifies the more aggressive sound of this new record,” shares Bassist Jones on the new single. “It was the first song we recorded and really set the tone for the rest of the album.”​​

​​Growing up listening to bands like Blink 182, Green Day, Jimmy Eat World, and New Found Glory, the band inspires to write music that emulates the energetic pop punk of their youth with their own modern twist.

​​Bringing together expertise in management, writing, publishing, production, marketing, publicity and one darn cute kitty, Adventure Cat Records is set to make a splash in the independent record label scene. With the goal of creating a launching pad for artists to learn, grow and advance to the next steps of their careers within the music industry, Adventure Cat is a one of a kind label that is truly invested in not only today’s goals for their artists, but the rest of their future careers.”

​​“We’re so excited to welcome High Wire to the Adventure Cat Records family. Our primary goal as a label is to support incredible, upcoming artists, ensuring they have a great foundation for their careers,” shares Matthew Clarke, A&R at Adventure Cat. “We see a huge future for High Wire moving forward, and “Redcard” is an example of their ability to fight for their place amongst the best of pop punk.”​​

