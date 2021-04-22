Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Icarus and Jamie N Commons

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with Sean Ulbs of The Eiffels, we had the pleasure of interviewing Icarus and Jaime N Commons over Zoom video!

Bristol-based duo Icarus makes a long-awaited return to Anjunadeep with original production ‘Moment In Time’. Featuring acclaimed British singer-songwriter Jamie N Commons, this new single marks their third on the label, following their 2016 hit ‘Hiding’ and their recent remix of CRi’s ‘From Me’.

Known for their distinctive brand of emotive and melodic house music, Icarus a.k.a Tom and Ian Griffiths have garnered over 116m Spotify streams to date, and a global following from their steady stream of crossover hits such as ‘October’ and ‘Home’, featuring Aurora. What’s more, the duo has also remixed some of the world’s biggest acts including Jesse Ware, Pendulum, Martin Solveig, Wilkinson, and Rüfüs Du Sol.

After a year-long hiatus from releasing original music, following the success of their 2020 project ‘Unfold’ via FFRR, Icarus returns now with ‘Moment In Time’, joining forces with fellow Bristolian, Jamie N Commons. With an all-star list of collaborations to his name, alongside artists like Jay Z, Eminem, and Skylar Grey; Jamie now showcases his powerhouse vocal and flair for emotive songwriting on this poignant new Anjunadeep single.

‘We wrote the original idea with Jamie a few years ago and knew we’d never got it ‘right’ for release. With the last year that the world has endured, we felt it was time to revisit the song as it had never felt more relevant than it does right now. We’re proud of where we’ve taken the track and we can’t wait for the world to hear it,’ Icarus says.

‘Moment In Time’ is out now on Anjunadeep.

