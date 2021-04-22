Fender Next Reveals Class Of 2021

With 2021 marking Fender’s 75th anniversary, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) announced this week its roster for Fender Next 2021—an artist development program supplying artists with 360-marketing, new gear (including guitars and amps), and greater exposure across the company’s multi-faceted social channels, reaching nine million music fans.

“As leaders in the music space, we have a responsibility to support new artists looking to establish careers long term,” Evan Jones, CMO at Fender, says in a press statement. “We’re uniquely positioned to showcase and develop emerging artists on a global scale, and it’s our goal to act as a best-in-class marketing partner to them, leveraging the full breadth of our capabilities and brand investments on their behalf. We see the Fender Next program as foundational to our bigger brand mission, and a critical part of our long-term commitment to showcasing the depth and diversity of today’s artists, moving guitar forward in music and culture.”

Spanning the globe and musical styles, this is the Class of 2021: Alex Hall, Alfie Templeman, Ambar Lucid, Arlo Parks, Ayron Jones, Beach Bunny, Blu DeTiger, CAIN, Drax Project, Fiokee, Fousheé, Gabriel Garzon-Montano, Griff, Hannah Dasher, Holly Humberstone, Lime Cordaile, Noreh, Nova Twins, Remi Wolf, Ritt Momney, Sports Team, Stand Atlantic, Suspended 4th, and TENDRE.

“The power of musical expression is universal and we’re proud to welcome the Fender Next Class of ’21 with artists from Africa, Europe, Latin America, the U.S. and everywhere in between to this program,” adds Matt Watts, VP of Marketing. “These artists are not only pushing their respective genres forward, but they’re pushing guitar forward. Our goal is to help create long-term exposure for the artists in the program, support their creative passion and provide tools to fuel their creative output. Given the rapid changes in the music industry over the last 12 months, we know that this support is more important than ever.”

Previous Fender Next members include Ashley McBryde, Black Pumas, Phoebe Bridgers, Japanese Breakfast, FIDLAR, Beabadoobee, Miyavi, and King Princess—all of whom have reached various levels of superstar success, from Grammy Award wins to late-night TV debuts and world tours. Find out more about Fender Next here.