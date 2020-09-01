Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing In Parallel over Zoom video!

The seeds of In Parallel were planted late at night almost 5+ years ago in the backroom of a picture frame shop. With nothing more than a looped electronic drum sample and a few guitars, the first notes became the framework of the song “Bridge and Tunnel.” This particular song and its lyric “walk through waves and wade where others won’t – choose your words, say what others don’t” became a mission statement of sorts – a musical rebirth for its four members. It took multiple recordings for the band to get all the sounds on their debut EP ‘Broken Codes’ correct – so much so that they scrapped the first two versions entirely. The band was inspired by their love of dark 80’s pop and 90’s shoegaze and post-hardcore – creating a sound that aims to balance contrastingly melodic, expansive, and ambient moments. In Parallel consists of Lance Black, Jesse Fine, Ryan Parrish, and Mark Nash. The band recorded the EP in Nashville with the help of their most devoted fans from previous projects (Celebrity/Hopesfall) through a crowdfunding campaign. Bypassing the traditional structure of the music industry gave the three-piece group the freedom to lean into technology, ultimately treading new territory both sonically and lyrically. In Parallel are debuting the first track and corresponding music lyric video off their upcoming new EP “Fashioner” out September 4th on Wiretap Records.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!