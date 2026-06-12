Younger Listeners Don’t Remember These 3 Rock Radio Staples From 1981

Rock radio had some massive hits that made repeat visits to the airwaves in 1981. But that was a long time ago; more than 40 years ago, really. Younger enjoyers of classic rock nowadays might not know about some of the more niche hits of that particular year, even though the old heads know them like the back of their hands. Let’s take a look at a few rock radio hits from 1981 that any young fan of classic rock should hear at least once.

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“Start Me Up” by The Rolling Stones from ‘Tattoo You’

“Start Me Up” wasn’t as big a hit as some of The Rolling Stones’ other earlier hits, like “Angie” or “Brown Sugar”, but it has since become a certified anthem among sports events. It’s also a crowd pleaser of sorts, one that made it to The Stones’ live concerts on plenty of occasions. And, naturally, it was a rock radio smash, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock chart in the US. If you were an MTV fan back in 1981, you probably remember the music video for this classic.

“Rock This Town” by Stray Cats from ‘Stray Cats’

This rockabilly classic from Stray Cats was major radio fodder back in 1981 in the UK. The following year, it similarly took over American airwaves. “Rock This Town” peaked at No. 9 on the UK Singles chart and No. 9 on the Hot 100, and it comes as no surprise. This is such a good song, one that has since become an iconic entry in many a list of the best new wave songs of the 1980s.

“Down Under” by Men At Work from ‘Business As Usual’

I love this song. It’s a classic. It’s also one of Australia’s finest rock songs of the era. But younger crowds might not know about “Down Under” by Men At Work, and that’s a shame. This is one of rock radio’s finest songs from 1981, a pub rock tune for the ages that still has appeal decades later. Back in 1981, this song peaked at No. 1 in Australia, the US, and the UK, among other territories.

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