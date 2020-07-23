​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Janet Devlin over Zoom video!

​​Irish singer-songwriter Janet Devlin grew up outside the village of Gortin, County Tyrone, the only girl and youngest of four in her family. She taught herself to play instruments and wrote her own songs which encouraged her musicality and confidence. She joined YouTube in 2006 at age 12 to push out her music to the public, and she soon caught the public’s attention on The X Factor (2011), where she gained a place on the live tour.

​​Janet’s debut album Running With Scissors dropped in June 2014 reaching number one on the UK Indie Breakers chart. It is full of folk-driven pop songs and heart-touching ballads, which perfectly showcase her unique vocals and includes co-writes with Newton Faulkner and Jack Savoretti. In 2015 she released a covers EP Duvet Daze, and was back in the studio later that year to follow up with its festive brother full of originals; December Daze. ‘Outernet Song’ is her catchy single released in 2016 – with her distinctive vocals & ukulele, it showcases her honest lyrics to great effect and couldn’t be more timely as people embark on a ‘digital detox’. Little Lights EP arrived in 2016, bringing a festive end to the year.

​​Janet’s latest original release ‘I Lied To You’ is a very personal baring of emotion, which ignited conversations on social media about the challenges young people face in today’s society. The track kicked off her second album campaign “Confessional” which was released in June 2020.

​​This album isn’t a dour record. In fact, it’s an alt-pop album. It has its peaks… it has its valleys… From the anthemic Celtic folk of the opening title track to the dramatic yearning of “Honest Men” (about her battles with seasonal affective disorder), to the lilting and swoon of “Away with the Fairies” (which is about her struggles with alcoholism), each song draws you in with her infectious melodies but immerses you in her world.

