Rhodes, the legendary leader of The Merry-Go-Round, died Monday, July 19 at 70

The songwriter Emitt Rhodes died in his sleep Sunday night, July 19. He was 70. Born February 25, 1950 in Decatur, Illinois, he was once called “a one-man Beatles,” and considered one of the pioneers of power-pop.



When he was still in his teens, he played drums with L.A.’s The Emeralds. Then he joined the Palace Guard, a psychedelic 6os band, with a regular gig at The Hullabaloo on Sunset (now Nickelodeon). In 1966 his band The Merry-Go-Round was born, and made their debut LP, `The Merry-Go-Round’ with A&M. His solo ‘Emmit Rhodes’ LP was next, recorded in a shed behind his parent’s house. Then `Mirror’ in 1971, ‘Farewell to Paradise’ in 1973, a 43 year season of silence, and ‘Rainbow Ends’ in 2016.



Our friend the great songwriter Marvin Etzioni wrote this song in the moments after learning of Emitt’s departure.

MARVIN ETZIONI: During another sleepless night I found myself reading Bob Lefsetz’ article about Emitt Rhodes. It wasn’t until midway through the article that he mentioned Emitt had just passed away.

The title “Slow Down the Merry-Go-Round” came to me in that moment and I wrote the song. I wanted the lyric to have a circular effect like a merry-go-round, where the end of a verse falls into the chorus and continues throughout.

The bridge goes to 3/4 time and the elements are introduced asking the only question in the song, “What if it rains and everything stops/She walks away/Suddenly gone”

The mysterious meeting of strangers. Some never to be seen again.

In Citizen Kane, one of the characters talks about someone he had seen for a moment in passing but never does meet. Decades later his memory of her remains indelible in the heart.

It’s something I live as well.

I recorded the vocal and guitar on my phone. I was about to record a version on my four-track cassette machine but I closed my eyes for a moment at 3:30 am and the next thing I knew, it was morning. I then transferred the audio from

the phone to the cassette machine (sometimes it’s hard getting back into the vibe of the first blush of a song). I doubled the vocal through an Echoplex, and added a Casio. I only used the Echoplex on the chorus sections, wanting to emphasize the loneliness of the main character. I worked on a second guitar part, drum and bass parts but was out of tracks, so they remain unrecorded (for now).

I mixed it on the phone while videotaping the process.I sent it to a couple of friends of mine who are Emitt Rhodes fans, and they really liked the song so I’m happy to share it with my friends at American Songwriter.

When Emitt’s first album came out, I was listening to the debut solo albums by Paul McCartney (“McCartney”) and Pete Townshend (“Who Came First”). Both had a deep impact on me when I was in junior high. I was already

writing songs and taught myself drums. When I heard their albums, I remember thinking that if they could play all the instruments on a song (guitar, bass and drums), so could I. The production on both albums is loose and inviting. They aren’t perfect albums and it’s what I appreciate about them.

I never worked with Emitt although I know people who have. His early work as a pop craftsman will certainly stand the test of time.

His downhill slide after his solo deal is not unique to only Emitt and certainly is a cautionary tale of what can happen to anyone in the music industry.

“Slow Down The Merry-Go-Round” is about a person who sees a girl in front of him on a merry-go-round.She will be forever out of reach. Perhaps it was unconsciously written to tell the story of Emitt’s life.

And, of course, Emitt was in The Merry-Go-Round.

There was a sense of innocence to Emitt’s songs and voice. Certainly McCartney’s influence is worn on Emitt’s musical sleeve.

It is best to recall the high points of an artist’s career. We are all human, even those who write songs as sweet as Emitt Rhodes.

Be well. Stay safe.

marvin etzioni

July 22, 2020



Marvin Etzioni, “Slow Down The Merry-Go-Round,” for Emitt Rhodes

“Slow Down The Merry-Go-Round”

For Emitt Rhodes February 25, 1950 – July 19, 2020

Words & Music by Marvin Etzioni



slow down the merry-go-round

slow down slow down

no i can’t

catch up to her

oh i wish

i could

slow down the merry-go-round

slow down slow down

for a while

i’ll go up and down

when will she

turn around

slow down the merry-go-round

slow down slow down

what if it rains

and everything stops

she walks away

suddenly gone

slow down slow down

slow down slow down

slow down the merry-go-round

slow down slow down

slow down the merry-go-round

© 2020 marvin etzioni/peermusic

Four Songs from Emitt Rhodes

