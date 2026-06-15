Country Singer Pulls Out of Festival Performance After Motor Vehicle Accident Leaves Him Hospitalized

Tyler Farr, known for songs like “Whiskey in My Water” and the Jelly Roll collaboration “Country As S—,” has canceled a Connecticut festival appearance after suffering a severe injury in a motor vehicle accident.

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Organizers for the Goshen Stampede announced via Instagram on Saturday (June 13) that Farr would no longer perform at that day’s event.

The “Redneck Crazy” singer, 42, is recovering from a severe concussion after he was involved in an incident on his Tennessee farm.

Organizers enlisted David Foster and the All Stars to take Farr’s place onstage. While they wished the “Better in Boots” singer “a speedy recovery,” they assured festivalgoers that the Goshen Stampede “is full steam ahead with all events.”

On the festival’s Facebook page, fans offered up prayers and well wishes for the Missouri-born singer-songwriter. “Sending positive healing energy to Tyler!” wrote one fan. “Heal up quickly.”

This year marks the 21st annual Goshen Stampede in Goshen, Connecticut. The three-day festival features performances from country singers, a demolition derby, two rodeos, monster trucks, and more.

Sunday’s (June 14) lineup includes Corey Rieman and the Dilemma Band, Peter Benson, and One Arm Bandit.

Who Is Tyler Farr?

Hailing from Garden City, Missouri, Tyler Farr is a trained opera singer who got his start writing songs like “Hey Y’all” for Cole Swindell and “She’s Just Like That” for Joe Nichols.

He rose to fame in 2013 with his single “Redneck Crazy”, from his debut album of the same name. The song peaked at numbers two and three on both the country singles and country airplay charts, respectively.

Receiving a Platinum certification from the RIAA, “Redneck Crazy” also climbed to number 29 on the all-genre Hot 100 chart.

A follow-up single, “Whiskey in My Water”, also reached the top five. Then, in 2014, Farr scored his first number-one hit with “A Guy Walks Into a Bar”, the lead single from his sophomore album Suffer in Peace.

[RELATED: Tyler Farr on His New EP, ‘Rednecks Like Me’: “I’m Proud As Hell About It”]

Tyler Farr has toured with Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Combs, Brantley Gilbert and Lee Brice.

Featured image by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images