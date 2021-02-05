Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Three-time GRAMMY nominee’s newest studio album, available on February 28, 2020.

Following 13 albums of original songs for children, three-time Grammy nominee Justin Roberts presents his latest album, Wild Life, with something for all ages. Joined by an eclectic group of instrumentalists including pianist Lisa Kaplan (Eighth Blackbird) baroque cellist Anna Steinhoff, percussionist Gerald Dowd (Robbie Fulks), and vocalist Nora O’Connor (Flat Five, the Decemberists), this tender and uplifting collection of songs is his most personal project yet.

Wild Life is inspired by the birth of Roberts’ first child and includes songs about anticipation, uncertainty, unconditional love and advice for a life well-lived. The lyrics are honest and fresh with a hint of darkness that speaks not only to the journey of parenthood but the vast gamut of the human experience. The sounds range from finger-plucked ukulele to pulsing flutes and moving bass lines with ethereal touches of piano. His wife Anna Steinhoff’s pizzicato cello is used in lieu of bass at most opportunities. This moving album evokes the wonder of what poet Mary Oliver called this “one wild and precious life.”

The final track, “Wild Life,” is written by Justin’s longtime friend Craig Wright; a playwright, screenwriter and producer. Wright is known most widely for his work on Six Feet Under, Lost and more recently as creator and executive producer of Greenleaf on the OWN Network. The album is produced by Chicago-based producer and multi-instrumentalist Liam Davis, who has worked with Justin for over 20 years. Davis was a founding member of the power pop band Frisbie as well as an essential member of Justin’s touring band, the Not Ready for Naptime Players.

