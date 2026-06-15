From growing up in small towns in Texas, Logan Samford and Anthony Enriquez struck a friendship over their love for country music. The two often cited George Strait and Kings of Leon as inspiration for Shotgun Rider. Joining forces, the duo released hit songs like “Dance or Drink,” “It Won’t Matter Anyway,” and “Me and a Memory.” Gaining millions of streams and climbing the charts, sadly, Enriquez’s time in the spotlight was cut short after he passed away at 36.

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Although reports revealed that Enriquez passed away, no cause of death has been released at this time. But even with fans wanting to know more details, many took a moment to celebrate the life and career of Enriquez. “The Texas Music community lost a real one with the passing of Anthony Enriquez. Many fans first discovered Anthony as one half of the Texas duo Shotgun Rider, but his impact stretched far beyond those years. As a solo artist, songwriter, and supporter of fellow musicians, Anthony continued pouring himself into the music and the people around him.”

Another person was more than a fan. Personally knowing Enriquez, they insisted, “My road brother Anthony Enriquez has joined many of our road brothers and sister in heaven. Most importantly he has joined his father. Those boys had faith in me and gave me the opportunities to really hone in my craft.”

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The Legacy Of Anthony Enriquez And Shotgun Rider Live On

Recalling his own time with the group, the individual never forgot the memories they made. “I really fell in love with the road and music, let alone gained some of the best friends, running around with Anthony and the boys. Gonna miss our long phone calls, and especially your laugh. Rest easy man, and put on one hell of a show up there!”

While gaining a sizable following over the years, Enriquez and Samford decided to go their separate ways. Sharing one last message with fans, the group thanked them for the years of support. “To our fans. Thank you for giving us 4 years of incredible memories. For letting us chase our dream, we will never be able to thank you enough for support.”

Not giving a reason for the split, the group only stated, “We have decided our time together as Shotgun Rider has come to an end.”

Following the split, Enriquez continued pursuing music on his own, never losing the passion that first inspired him. While his passing has left a void in the Texas music community, his songs and memories will continue to resonate with fans.

(Shotgun Rider, 2018)