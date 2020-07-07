​​

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Kat Meoz!

​​In-your-face stadium-sized noise, mixed with an irresistible touch of gritty pop is exactly what you can expect from the majestic self-titled rockstar, Kat Meoz. ​​



​​Already a singer & songwriter from a young age, Kat Meoz expanded her impressive vocal range in college, learning how to scream and master both brash and delicate styles simultaneously. Slowly crafting her sound, Kat Meoz merged her voice with her love for guitar music to form an epic ‘swagger rock’ sound. A sound which has put her under a growing spotlight for the past few years.​​



​​We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com

​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!