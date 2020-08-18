​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB​​

​​KID DAD’s new track ‘Limbo’ off their debut album “In A Box” (out 21st August 2020) is a song that deals with feeling unsafe, hassled, or even abused. As vocalist and guitarist Marius Vieth says, it’s about being “caught between uncertainty and fear, searching for something real to hold on to, in search of hope.” The band has chosen to convey this in a music video which tells the story of a child trying to escape domestic violence and have started a campaign called “Safe In A Box” where they are raising money for NSPCC (UK) and SOS-Kinderdorf (Germany) who are helping children that have become victims of domestic violence. ‘In A Box’ will be released 21 August via Long Branch Records. KID DAD hail from Paderborn in, Germany and has played shows across the continent with the likes of Taking Back Sunday, Marmozets, and Fatherson.

