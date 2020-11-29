Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Song, we had the pleasure of interviewing Kulick over Zoom video!

PA alternative rock singer/songwriter Kulick (who recently accumulated over 3 million combined streams on Spotify), has dropped “Rope,” the ultra catchy first single off his debut full-length “Yelling in a Quiet Neighborhood,” out now on ENCI Records.

Originally from West Penn, PA, Jacob Kulick who now goes solely by his surname, turned his tiny closet into his own private music studio at age 12 and began writing and recording songs as a way to cope with his anxiety and the loneliness of being an outcast. “Middle school was a tough time—I went through a lot of disassociation and bullying, like a lot of people do when they’re different in a small town,” says the 28-year-old singer/songwriter.

Kulick co-founded a high school band Story of Another, self-produced his own album and went on to study audio engineering at the Art Institute of Philadelphia. He got a job with CBS Radio in New York City as an engineer and crossed paths with a fellow musician who had a connection at RCA Records. Once he’d landed an introductory meeting with the label, Kulick devoted the next two years to building up his solo material and collaborating with other writers. In summer 2017, those two years of intense creativity led to Kulick signing a deal with RCA/Gold’n Retriever Records.

With the release of his debut full-length titled “Yelling in a Quiet Neighborhood,” out on ENCI Records, the Southern California label recently launched by industry veteran Pat Magnarella (longtime manager of Goo Goo Dolls), Kulick continues to showcase his rare ability to turn everyday pain into music that’s undeniably life-affirming.

With the album’s recurring themes of Uncertainty, Guilt, Sadness, Shame, Love, Remorse, and Closure, Kulick explains, “It is the record where I learned the most about who I am and how much of that reality I was avoiding. This record is me. You know how nice it is to really feel like that? It’s incredible! I love the ‘Hydroplane’ EP, but I didn’t feel like it was entirely me. I wanted to be more hands on with making the music, producing it, and engineering my songs. On this record I was allowed that, thanks to my new label ENCI and my managers Pat Magnarella and Steve Masi. I wrote this record for most of the year, and got to produce the songs with Chris Szczech in LA. I was able to record live drums in Capitol Records and track all of my own vocals and instruments. So it was a completely different process and I enjoyed every moment creating it. It was my therapy like it always is, but in the most trying time of my life.”

Kulick’s looking forward to getting back out on the road, armed with the lessons he learned during the making of the new record.

