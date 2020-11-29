Today’s Song for November 28, 2020 (the day after the day after Thanksgiving), is “Same Changes,” by Sam Phillips. From her 1994 album Martinis & Bikinis, it was written with T Bone Burnett, who also produced the album.
“If I’m about anything at this point in my life, it’s writing songs,” Sam Phillips said to ImageJournal. “I’m not even about singing those songs. When I saw Alison [Krause] sing `Sister Rosetta’ live, it was like seeing that song go out and have a life. Like a child off to college, it was flying the nest. It was beyond me. That was such a great reward.
“I felt that same sort of thing happen once looking at a Jackson Pollock painting at the Museum of Modern Art. It stirred me, and I felt that the painting was alive. I thought, “How did this guy do that? He’s dead, and yet this painting is just grabbing me. It’s clearly alive.”
“That’s what I feel strongest about: I want songs to go beyond me, so they won’t be stuck with my voice and my versions of them. I want them to go and have their own lives, so they’ll mean something to somebody twenty, thirty, forty, fifty years from now.”
“Same Changes”
By Sam Phillips & T Bone Burnett
The camera angles and the name campaigns
The stare cuts and the latest extremes
The way we sell ourselves
The way we spend our greed
How long it takes hear our dreams
Circle of change the world around you
The same changes
Hold on to the voice inside you
The same changes
The borders and the flags how far our guns can shoot
Fascist slogans and the movie of the week
Popular opinions cars that drive you mad
What they pass assassins and a lucky streak
How much time is wasted, how much time is left
What to censor, what to read
How hot the sun burns, what does love require
How we run from the things we need
