Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Leo Black

We had the pleasure of interviewing Leo Black over Zoom video!

Leo’s introduction to hip-hop was picking up traction featuring artists like Joe Moses and Jay Rock on mixtapes. Leo subsequently took on dubstep, inking single deals with Never Say Die Records “Buss It” debuting #1 on Beatport and was followed by co-headlining a 61 date tour around the country. Leo produced sounds parallel to Travis Scott, Childish Gambino, and Skrillex. Leo’s latest music producer credits are with OG Parker “Heard About Ya” on Four Vibes ep.

Recently, Leo Black partnered with hip-hop mogul Dame Dash, completing the first season of his self titled show “The Leo Black Show” starring guests like Soulja boy and Trina.

