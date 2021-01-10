Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter and Sean Ulbs of The Eiffels, we had the pleasure of interviewing Lizzie Weber over Zoom video!

Born and raised in St. Louis, MO, now based in the Pacific Northwest, Lizzie began her journey as a songwriter living in Studio City, California, where she moved at twenty years old to pursue a career in acting. Two years after her move to Los Angeles, she found herself back in St. Louis writing, recording and producing her self-titled debut album as she pursued a degree in Journalism from Washington University.

Lizzie’s 2014 debut was well-received. A complete unknown to the St. Louis music scene, local magazine Eleven was the first to review the album, dubbing Lizzie “Your Favorite New Artist of 2014.”

Following the success of her debut, Lizzie appeared on the cover of the Riverfront Times as one of ‘six artists to watch in 2015.’ From there, Lizzie composed the music for the title track (“Vida Cafeinada”) of the documentary feature film Caffeinated. The song is sung in English and Spanish, and features lyrics written by her father, John Schranck. On their first father-daughter collaboration, they set out to write a song that would stand as a reflection of the agricultural and social underpinnings of that wonderful daily tradition.

In the fall of 2015, Lizzie produced and self-released her rendition of Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box.” It was around that time that she met Grammy-award winning producer Sheldon Gomberg (Ben Harper, Ryan Adams, Rickie Lee Jones) and began work her song “Love Again” which was the product of another familial collaboration, this time with her elder brother, John Schranck Jr., who is responsible for the song’s lush, orchestral arrangements. The two began sending Sheldon iphone demos in November of 2015 with the intention of recording the song at his Carriage House Studios (LA) in January of 2016, a pit stop on her way to her new home in the Pacific Northwest.

After spending two years both in Seattle and on the island of Fidalgo, Lizzie Weber traveled to Iceland in March of 2018 to collaborate with the Academy Award-winning artist Marketa Irglova (The Swell Season/Once). Together, they produced and recorded two songs, “River” and “Free Floating” released in November and described by Glide Magazine as “a quiet folk song with angelic harmonies and lush instrumentation that swells into a dramatic, beautiful soundscape.”

Lizzie is proud to be releasing her latest single “How Does It Feel,” the title track off a new EP due out later in January of 2021. An anthem of gratitude, “How Does It Feel” explores the meaning behind feeling ‘safe’ and finding strength in yourself with the support of loved ones. All three songs were written in isolation amid the early days of the shutdown due to the pandemic; accordingly, this theme is explored throughout all three songs and focuses on what can truly unite us all; empathy, and love.

