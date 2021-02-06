Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing JP Harris over Zoom audio!

A few days before Christmas, JP Harris hummed himself a melody and penned a tongue-in-cheek tune about the increasing prominence of disinformation, conspiracies, and the wildly inaccurate claims of “fake news” surrounding both the COVID-19 pandemic and the US election.

On Christmas morning at 6:30 AM, he was awoken by the detonation of one of the largest car bombs in American history, blowing a fireball high above the Nashville skyline just a few miles away. It spurred him to finish what was originally a cathartic, inward exercise, and to record a video of the song on New Year’s Day that was released via his social media channels. Serendipitously, the video went viral (being reposted by none other than pop star P!nk) and at the behest of many friends and fans, JP rushed into the studio to record a full band version shortly thereafter.

JP Harris says, “this song isn’t so much about individual conspiracy theories or movements, extremist political factions, doomsday nut jobs, or the insanity of Trumpist Republicanism, but rather about the absurdity of where the age of the internet and intentional disinformation has landed us.”

The song is now available to stream or purchase on all platforms, and is the first new release since 2018.

