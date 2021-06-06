Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Major Murphy

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Major Murphy over Zoom audio!

Today, Major Murphy — Jacob Bullard (guitar, vocals), Jacki Warren (bass, vocals), Brian Voortman (drums), and Chad Houseman (guitar, keys, percussion) — share Access, their second album for Winspear. Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield says Access is “an album to blast at an unruly volume to soundtrack an experience one might have standing at that crossroads,” and it’s a record that exudes melodic exhilaration and earnest feeling while tackling adult themes of parenting, accountability, and building a sustainable artistic life.

Listen to and order Access here: http://smarturl.it/mm-access

Recorded at Russian Recording in Bloomington, IN between late 2018 and early 2020 with Mike Bridavsky and Ben Lumsdaine, Access is a project built on Bullard’s burgeoning songwriting prowess and a restless, childlike creative spirit informed by Bullard and Warren’s newfound parenthood.

In five years, Major Murphy has evolved from three jamming roommates into the four piece it is now. Bound by a love for bands from Wings to Junip, Bullard, Voortman and Warren plucked their band name out of an extraterrestrial themed book, and, with the help of Winspear, got off the ground releasing two home recorded EPs in 2015 and 2017. The band’s debut LP No. 1 was soon to follow in 2018, and was praised for its “easy, gorgeous harmonies, shimmering production, and timeless subject matter” by Gorilla vs. Bear. Together, with the help of longtime collaborator but newly minted member, Chad Houseman, Access became the band’s first attempt at a more deliberate and conceptual creation.

