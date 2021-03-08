Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing O Future over Zoom video!

O Future is an electronic duo and art collective mixing electronic music with symphony orchestra and voice, consisting of Katherine Mills Rymer originally from South Africa and Jens Bjornkjaer of Denmark.

The duo returns with their new EP, Immaculate, via One Half Records,and shares the video for the album opener, “And You’re Mine”

Now residing in Los Angeles, O Future continues to gleefully defy the rules and subvert the common expectation that “it’s all been done before”. Since 2013, the duo has released three full-length albums and has been lauded by TheNew York Times, The Guardian, as well as Pitchfork. Their live shows have been an unexpected excursion into an electronic and acoustic set with their songs being stretched in a largely improvised manner over live instrumentation including saxophone, bass, and flute.

On their new EP Immaculate, the duo offers an unflinching look into their world, highlighting and emphasizing the importance of identity and love in the process. The EP opens with the daunting “And You’re Mine”, boasting O Future’s layered, cinematic arrangements with sweet, melodic vocals, whilefinishing the journey with “Meat”, a song about the idea that a new self is emerging. “The conclusions we have reached while making the record was that the most important thing is intimacy, love and skin on skin humanity,” they say.

O Future has scored for The Royal Danish Theatre and films for Lars von Trier (Melancholia) as well as Ai Weiwei’s ‘Vivos’, which premiered at Sundance in 2020. Most recently, they have Scored the newly released documentary ‘7 Years of Lukas Graham’ (and just got nominated for the Danish prestigious Robert Award), composed 4 ‘algorithmic’ operas, are currently scoring an indie feature film titled Ambrosia in which Katherine stars as lead actress, as well as made physical and digital visual artworks for the likes of Martin de Thurah (Kanye West, Fever Ray, James Blake). In 2021, O Future will also be starring alongside Patti Smith and Thurston Moore for a track on the anniversary vinyl album of Allen Ginsberg’s 1971 book “The Fall of America”.

O Future concludes, “Immaculate” was made during the pandemic. Like everyone else we were basically just together as a married couple and art partners. Even though we are much more suited to “pandemic living” since we live and work together normally, the pandemic cracked open our perception of what we want to do, how we want to be and how we see ourselves and our output in the future.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!