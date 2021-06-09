Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Mekka Don

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Mekka Don over Zoom video!

Mekka Don makes his highly anticipated return to music today with “Still Dope,” an anthem of unity and upliftment highlighting the brilliance of Black lives.

Produced by Tha Audio Unit, Mekka Don captures a message of unapologetic self-love and a call-to-action of perseverance amid oppression and discrimination; racist systemic forces made to deter Black people from the light, love, and happiness that everyone has a human right to enjoy. Serving a music comeback filled with purpose and passion, Mekka Don cites the murder of George Floyd and other incidents as the watershed moments that sparked the creation of this exceptional anthem of Black excellence and exuberance.

“Sill Dope” marks Mekka Don’s first music release since his 2018’s Nip and Tuck,” which received undeniable success with 500,000 views across social media channels via the #NipAndTuckChallenge, over +100,000 adds across editorial playlists, and praise from CBS Atlanta, Source Magazine, Right This Minute, ThisIs50 and more.

ABOUT MEKKA DON

Mekka Don is an artist, consultant, lawyer, author, entrepreneur, and host who has pushed the boundaries in music and business. He has become a vocal leader in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives and was recently selected to serve on the Executive Committee of the Big Ten Conference’s Equality Coalition.

Throughout his career(s), he has expanded the frontiers and sparked conversations about non-conventional ways to approach entrepreneurship, mentorship, and race relations. As a result, he has been featured in several media including MTV, ESPN, Bossip, New York Daily News, The American Bar Association Journal and many more.

As an author, Mekka Don published a fiction novel entitled, “Grime and Glory,” which is a fiction novel designed to dispel stereotypes about Black athletes. The book was inspired by Mekka Don’s experiences as a college football player at The Ohio State University. He is currently working on a children’s book as well.

As a lawyer, Mekka Don has helped aspiring artists, celebrities, and athletes secure fair deals and just compensation. He has been a tireless advocate for his clients and has helped many of them avoid serious pitfalls. Some of his clients include SWV and Gareon Conley.

Mekka Don is committed to making the world a better place for all citizens and has been a mentor to many young people. He is outspoken on social media with a substantial following and is committed to being a positive mouthpiece for social justice.

