Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Lisa Crawley

Indie-pop chanteuse Lisa Crawley has been immersed in music since the age of four. Numerous albums, EPs and singles later, her refreshingly honest onstage presence and emotionally authentic pop songs enchant the hearts and minds of an ever-growing global audience.

Lisa is a four-time APRA Silver Scroll Award nominee, and was twice selected for the prestigious Banff Centre songwriters residency, where many of her notable songs were written.

A natural collaborator, Lisa has worked with luminary antipodean songwriters Tim Finn, Greg Johnson and Hugo Race, and created her show ‘Elizabeth’ with Bullet Heart Club (Daffodils). Lisa has performed her own song arrangements with the Auckland Symphony Orchestra and opened for Suzanne Vega, John Mayer, Jools Holland, Paul Weller and Simply Red. More recently, Lisa donned her acting hat to star as ‘GIRL’ in the Tony Award-winning musical ‘Once’.

Over the past year, Lisa harnessed her insatiable creative drive to write ‘Show You What Love Is‘, Tragedy Boy’, ‘Clear History’ and ‘See Me Soon’, all produced with Grammy-nominated Rob Kleiner. Lisa’s songs also graced the airwaves of US TV shows ‘Nancy Drew’, ‘Good Trouble’, ‘Stumptown’, and ‘Proven Innocent’.

Her upcoming EP ‘Looking For Love (In the Key of A Major)’ will be released on July 23, 2021.

