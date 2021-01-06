Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter and Sean Ulbs of The Eiffels, we had the pleasure of interviewing Miko over Zoom video!

21-year-old singer-songwriter Miko likes to bring an abundance of sleek pop and 90’s rugged vibes. The Montreal-raised popstar continues to showcase his poetically gritty blend of alt-pop and rock in his newest single and video for “I Wasn’t Made To Fall In Love”, out now via AWAL.

Co-produced with Mathieu Sénéchal (Charlotte Cardin), “I Wasn’t Made To Fall In Love” offers a first glimpse into Miko’s beautifully raw and vulnerable universe, inspired by artists including Dominic Fike, Role Model and Yeek. The single is also accompanied by Miko’s first music visual, following him and his friends as they wreak havoc all across Montreal.

Discussing the new release, MIKO added: “I wrote ‘I Wasn’t Made to Fall in Love’ last summer with my homie Mat (Mathieu Sénéchal). It was the first time we ever made music together and we came up with this song. Mat is the master of not overthinking shit and that’s what I like the most about him. It’s also my first song for which there is a video clip! My favourite shots didn’t make the cut because we could’ve been in trouble, but we had a lot of fun making it.”

When post-secondary education didn’t catch his attention, Miko poured his time into co-writing with rising artists such as Soran, Mike Clay (Clay & Friends) and Geoffroy. Now focusing on his own music, he is honing in on his musical style while catching the attention of both youth figures and tastemakers including YouTuber Hannah Meloche and Iconic Canadian music journalist Alan Cross. His first single “Crushes” was championed by Spotify (Lorem, Outlier, Bedroom Pop and Fresh Finds) and has already cracked a million streams as well.

Miko has since been invited to be a part of the SOCAN Incubator Program, an opportunity to connect with music industry mentors from Canada and was selected for the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Residency taking place in Toronto this year. He also continues to collaborate with some of the industry’s best, co-writing and performing on Robotaki’s latest single “Dreamcatcher”

