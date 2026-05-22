3 Nostalgic Rock Songs From 1982 That Make Me Want To Travel Back in Time

In 1982, rock music was embracing the sounds of the decade. In fact, some of the best rock songs from the 1980s came out in 1982, songs that are so good, I wish I could travel back in time to listen to them again and again.

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“Dancing In The Street” by Van Halen

“Dancing In The Street” is on Van Halen’s Diver Down album. A Top 5 hit for the rock band, “Dancing In The Street” is written by Marvin Gaye, William “Mickey” Stevenson, and Ivy Jo Hunter.

The song says, “Grab a guy, grab a girl, everywhere around the world / There’ll be dancing, dancing in the streets / Oh, it’s just an invitation, across the nation / Chance for folks to meet / There’ll be laughing and singing, music, swinging, dancing in the street.”

An uptempo song that remains a fan favorite, Def Leppard’s “Dancing In The Street” is actually a cover song. It was first released by Martha And The Vandellas in 1964. The Kings, The Mamas And The Papas, and Grateful Dead are among the other bands that also released a version of “Dancing In The Street”.

“Hold Me” by Fleetwood Mac

One of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits, “Hold Me” appears on their Mirage album. “Hold Me” is written by Christine McVie and Robbie Patton.

“Hold Me” says, “So baby let me hand you my love / There’s no step for you to dance to / So slip your hand inside of my glove / Hold me, hold me, hold me / Hold me, hold me, hold me.”

This song was reportedly inspired by McVie’s split with The Beach Boys’ Dennis Wilson, after they dated for several years.

“Open Arms” by Journey

Journey’s “Open Arms” appears on both their Escape record and the soundtrack for the film, Heavy Metal. The sweet love song is written by band members Steve Perry and Jonathan Cain.

A declaration of devotion,“Open Arms” says, “So now I come to you / With open arms / Nothing to hide / Believe what I say / So here I am / With open arms / Hoping you’ll see / What your love means to me / Open arms.”

Cain was new to Journey when he brought them the idea of “Open Arms”, which he had already started. Perry liked the idea, but the rest of the members of Journey were initially opposed to doing a ballad. Fortunately, Cain and Perry won. “Open Arms” became a six-week, multi-platinum hit for Journey.

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