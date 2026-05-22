Lainey Wilson Recalls Awkward Miranda Lambert Encounter Caused by Her Dad

A lot has changed since Lainey Wilson was raised in the tiny town of Baskin, Louisiana. While always having a love for country music, she now finds herself at the top of the genre. And with that fame comes more than a few opportunities. Loving the doors that stardom has opened for her, Wilson explained how being famous has come with a little bit of a learning curve. Not for her, but for her father.

Videos by American Songwriter

Wilson might be a big name in country music, but to her father – she will always be that little girl who discovered her dream at the Grand Ole Opry. In a recent interview with Taste of Country Nights, the singer noted that her list of friends has expanded to include some big names, like Miranda Lambert.

Able to keep her composure, Wilson turned to her father, “My daddy will, you know, just take a little picture just to show his buddies back home, ya know? I’m like, ‘Can you please not do that; that’s my friend now!’”

[RELATED: Lainey Wilson’s Countryfied Version of “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out” Is Everything]

The One Singer Lainey Wilson’s Father Hugged: “Can You Be Cool?”

Although Wilson saw it as harmless, she admitted there was one moment that left her completely shocked. “Miranda invited us to a party at Casa Rosa downtown [Nashville], it was after the CMAs, and I remember my daddy literally like walked in, and he just walked up straight to her and like hugged her on the neck and was like, ‘Can you get our picture?’”

Asking for a picture with Lambert is one thing, but to casually walk up and give the country singer a hug is a legendary “dad move.”

While Wilson struggled with embarrassment, Lambert embraced the moment and the singer’s father. Finding it hilarious, her father even asked Wilson to get a picture of them together. That’s right – Wilson had to take the picture.

Finding the right time to pull him off to the side, Wilson insisted, “I told him…. ‘Can you be cool?”

Even with awards, concerts, and friendships with some of country music’s biggest stars, Wilson’s story proves some things never change. To her dad, she’s still his little girl living out her dream. And that dream has allowed him a photo or two.

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)