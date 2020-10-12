Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Model Child over Zoom video!

Model Child is the project of LA-based songwriter and musician Danny Parker. Best known for writing songs for some of the most successful pop radio artists of this era (Britney Spears, Shawn Mendes, Nick Jonas, Jessie Ware and more) as well as working with acclaimed indie acts Surfbort, Claud, Hatchie, and Dave Sitek.

Drawing on influences like Le Tigre, of Montreal, and The Prodigy, Parker fuses in-your-face punk sensibilities with razor-sharp pop craftsmanship to create raw, honest, and darkly playful dance-punk anthems.

Growing up in Northern Virginia, Parker split his time between friends’ garage bands and the school marching band, developing an eclectic taste for both wild DIY jams and tight theatrical productions — dueling elements on full display at Model Child’s rousing live shows, which feature costumes, props, and thrilling onstage antics. This energy permeates Parker’s music, which showcases his cutting sense of humor as he turns private experiences into political commentary.

Dropout marks the first time audiences will get an in-depth study of the true artist behind the pen. An artful, aggressive, and accessible collection of smartly crafted and catchy-as-hell guitar jams, Model Child is what happens when a punk who knows his way around a pop song seizes the chance to return to his artistic roots to tell his unique story, all while taking on the absurd conventions of these times in his emphatic own way.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!