The landscape of country music will always be evolving. Although names like George Strait, Dolly Parton, Alan Jackson, Patsy Cline, and Willie Nelson will forever be pillars in country music, some voices offer that simple touch of familiarity – like Bill Cody. No matter the era or year, Cody spent his career welcoming people to the Grand Ole Opry. While his career went far beyond the Opry, his legacy will forever be entwined with the genre after he sadly passed away at 67.

Videos by American Songwriter

Considered the voice of a generation, Cody struggled with several health issues recently, including kidney and heart failure. Having been part of WSM Radio for the past three decades, the network shared the devastating news on Instagram. Posting a picture of Cody, the caption read, “It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our dear friend and beloved WSM voice, Bill Cody.”

[RELATED: “We Need a Miracle”: Grand Ole Opry Announcer Bill Cody Hospitalized as He Awaits Double Transplant]

Billy Cody Was More Than A Radio Host

Taking a moment to highlight his career and his contributions to country music, WSM Radio added, “Bill welcomed listeners each morning on Coffee, Country & Cody with a broad smile, a conversational ease, and an unerring ability to make both artists and audiences feel at home. He joined WSM in 1994 and had Charlie Daniels as his first in-studio guest. He built more than a morning show; he created a gathering place rooted in his deep love for country music and the people behind it.”

While some only saw a radio host, Cody had the gift of making every listener feel like family. “Bill’s voice also became synonymous with the Grand Ole Opry, where he frequently served as host, including Opry Country Classics. His work extended across television and syndicated radio, bringing country music to audiences far beyond Nashville.”

Although WSM Radio was sure to put a spotlight on his accomplishments, it was Cody himself who was the star. And while his legacy will continue, country music will always highlight the person he was off the stage. “Bill will be remembered for his kindness, humility, and genuine gift for connection. He was a trusted voice, a generous friend, and a constant companion to generations of listeners.”

As tributes continue to pour in from across Nashville and beyond, one thing has become clear – country music lost one of its biggest supporters.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)