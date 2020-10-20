Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Plastik Funk over Zoom video!

Spanish-born, Germany-based Plastik Funk is a renegade within modern electronic dance music that, as European DJs and producers continue to dominate and entice, leads the charge with an impressive collection of accolades, mind-boggling energy and world-class releases to solidify his status.

With an ever-growing amount of multi-million streamed tracks to his name including the UK chart-smashing ‘Dr.Who!’ alongside Tujamo and Sneakbo (clocking in at 6 million Spotify plays alone)to his recent collaboration alongside Aussie sisters NERVO and Tim Morrison – ‘Dare Me’ on the mighty Spinnin’ Records, which has received over 2 million streams and still climbing! Plastik Funk continues to take his “bliss house” sound to audiences around the world. Whether he’s collaborating with elite artists such as Timmy Trumpet and Alle Farben, or remixing the likes of Robin Schulz, David Guetta or Robyn, the core of Plastik Funk’s sound is all about the party. From club shows to mainstage festival arenas it’s that bass-driven, bouncing house style that never fails to ignite a dancefloor and have the crowd in pure hysteria.

From early nods by dance royalty like Bob Sinclair who invited Plastik Funk to join him at his ADE (Amsterdam Dance Event) showcase, and by none other than the late Avicii who previously invited him on-stage at is Ushuaia Ibiza Sunday residency, Plastik Funk has since gone on to prove this high praise around his talents was justified. Appearing on the mainstages of the world’s biggest clubWorld Club Dome and Ultra Europe, as well as performing scorching live sets at some of the scenes biggest and most exciting events including Tomorrowland and Parookaville, Plastik Funk has also delivered rip-roaring performances across headline, solo tours of Asia, Europe, North America and beyond. In 2019 alone he performed 195 shows in his continent-hopping DJ schedule.

With worthy, double-figure Beatport Top 10’s, a string of releases on equally impressive labels such as Spinnin’ Records, Smash The House and Mixmash, Plastik Funk is set to usher in a new era of excellence in 2020.With a stacked release schedule that is set to reveal some of his finest studio tracks to date, a dot-to-dot constellation of tour shows that will have him shaking dance floors across the globe, the best is surely yet to come…

