Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Sam DeRosa over Zoom video!

Pop singer-songwriter Sam DeRosa makes an immaculate debut with The Medicine. With an army of dedicated fans behind her – both brokenhearted and learning to heal – she continues to impress with the official video for the title track off the EP. Listen to the all 6 tracks of the EP / watch “The Medicine” out now globally via Monument Records.

The highly anticipated debut EP from Sam DeRosa is an honest storybook outfitted with relatable lyrics applauded by American Songwriter, Billboard, Earmilk, Flaunt, PARADE, PEOPLE, PopCrush, Refinery29, among many others. Upon graduating from Berklee College of Music, the NY-raised and LA-based artist co-wrote “Broken” – the multi-platinum smash hit by lovelytheband now marked the longest charting alt-pop-rock song in radio history. Sam’s credits have grown exponentially since, including cuts with Dixie D’Amelio on her groundbreaking #1 debut “Be Happy” featuring blackbear and Lil Mosey (which has surpassed 100M+ streams), Adam Jensen, Jared Lee, Peking Duk and Alisa Xayalith (of The Naked And Famous), Welshly Arms, and more. Now, after years of honing in on her craft and helping others find their voice, Sam DeRosa shines in her own spotlight and gets her due on The Medicine.

A sincere glimpse into the singer-songwriter’s sensibility, the EP opens with “Unfinished.” Sam notes, “I really wanted ‘The Medicine’ to start the whole EP and I knew that I wanted to touch on this idea that maybe this is what it is. Maybe we are just meant to be open-ended and there’s no ending, and there’s no reason for that?”

Also featured on the EP is fan-favorite release “Sad Faces” which comes at a time where we all need to take a moment to pause for a mental health check. The songwriter behind mega-hit “Be Happy” by Dixie D’Amelio continues to step into her own, her slick vocals eclipsing over a magnetic drumline that has you hooked instantly and positions her as not only a force behind the scenes but as a welcomed face in the incredible squad of artists who are sharing ‘sadgirlpop’ with the world (à la Julia Michaels and Sasha Sloan).

Other songs that complete the body of work include “321” and slow-burner “The Medicine.” Penning the track from her own experience bumping into an ex, “321” perfectly captures the universal emotional turmoil that takes over you from the unexpected encounter. On the title-track, Sam says, “I’ve always wanted to write a song called ‘The Medicine’, but I didn’t realize that it would end up being a part two to ‘Pill For This’. This whole body of work is meant to be the start to finish of my journey to closure and surviving…”

The EP closes out with none other than “Pill For This” – the song that uprooted the trajectory of her music career forever, following her SONGLAND appearance on S1E1 with fellow Berklee student and pop artist Charlie Puth. While “Pill For This” began as a quest for the cure to a broken heart, the life of the track itself has evolved a hundred times over and ultimately opened a door to a new season for self-love, acceptance, and prosperity for the rising star.

“The whole idea of my EP is supposed to feel like I’m walking myself through my own love rehab. From track one until the final track, I really wanted it to feel like each song is a full day of healing.” Sam DeRosa elaborates, “Hopefully someone will hear this and feel like I’m right there with them – whether we are stumbling home, dancing around the house, or crying it out on the bedroom floor. I’ve been there, so I’ll sing them through it.” She also asserts, “There are a lot of people who can’t process what they’re feeling, so my responsibility as an artist and songwriter is to speak my truth as best I can with the hopes that it will help someone else who’s hurting.”

