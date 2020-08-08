​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB​​

We had the pleasure of interviewing Samantha Crain over Zoom audio!

​​Samantha Crain’s new LP ‘A Small Death’ is was released on July 17 via Ramseur Records/Thirty Tigers and Real Kind Records/Communion Records. The new record finds the Oklahoma-based artist confronting decades of grief, trauma, and incapacitating physical pain that left the singer home in bed and barely able to perform or play an instrument. “I didn’t completely die, but I feel like I died a little bit and that allowed me this new beginning,” Crain explains, “What I was trying to capture with this record, really, was a sense of reconstruction.” A Small Death is the sixth studio LP from Crain, following the release of 2017’s You Had Me At Goodbye. She won two NAMMYs (Native American Music Awards) in 2009, the Indigenous Music Award for Best Rock Album in 2019, and has toured with a range of artists including The Avett Brothers, Neutral Milk Hotel, Brandi Carlile, The Mountain Goats, Josh Ritter, First Aid Kit, Deer Tick and more.

