We had the pleasure of interviewing State Champs over Zoom video!

​​Celebrating their 10-Year Anniversary, NY-based pop-rockers State Champs is set to release their forthcoming State Champs Unplugged EP on August 14, 2020. Fan favorite track “Criminal” has received an acoustic re-working alongside a brand new release with “Crying Out Loud.”

​​“’Crying Out Loud’ took us the longest to get to a place where we truly felt excited about the song.,” shares vocalist Derek DiScanio. “Once we got there, we knew this emotionally heavy, yet upbeat tune about breakup, loneliness, and moving on would be a solid single.”

​​Fans can stream the new singles and pre-order State Champs Unplugged ahead of it’s August 14, 2020 release via Pure Noise Records today at https://smarturl.it/scunplugged.

​​State Champs Unplugged, dropping in time for the band’s 10-year anniversary, is much more than a set of stripped-down reimagined bangers. Instead, the EP offers up four brand new tracks crafted specifically for this setting, plus a surprising reworking of “Criminal” and a moving new take on “Dead and Gone.” It’s a record that’s reflective of the diverse listening habits of the foursome, unapologetic about their love of everything from Pop to Country without sacrificing the upbeat enthusiasm of the central influences that first moved their collective souls.

​​”The Unplugged EP is special for us for many reasons, one main reason being the writing process. We feel like we really went back to our roots, you know, just the band, in a room with an acoustic guitar, writing songs and having fun,” shared DiScanio on the upcoming EP. “We tend to execute our best material in an environment that is stress free and organic. Our fans have been asking for new acoustic, stripped down material for quite some time, we’re happy to say it’s here.”

​​State Champs Unplugged EP Track Listing

​​A Thousand Hearts

​​The Recipe

​​10 AM

​​Crying Out Loud

​​Criminal

​​Dead and Gone

​​This will be the first taste of new music from State Champs since their 2018 release Living Proof. The 13-track collection is the most ambitious and cohesive work in the band’s catalog. While securing the #9 Top Current Albums, #28 Top 200 and #3 Rock Billboard charting positions, this album has seen impressive praise from fans and press alike.

​​State Champs has always embraced the idea of getting their music in front of as many people as possible. They aren’t running away from the sound they’ve established; if anything, it’s that scrappy punk spirit that drives them to continue to reach further and further. They’ve done pop arena tours, metal tours; they’ve even played a show on a beach. Wherever they turn up, they are going to be sincere and passionate. They are going to have fun. And moreover, so will you. This is an arena-ready band, capable of moving any kind of crowd, with the heart and soul of DIY freedom.

​​State Champs is Derek DiScanio (Vocals), Tyler Szalkowski (Guitar), Ryan Scott Graham (Bass) and Evan Ambrosio (Drums).

