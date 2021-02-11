Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Tarriona ‘Tank’ Ball of Tank and The Bangas over Zoom audio!

“Best New Artist” Grammy nominee and critically acclaimed band Tank and The Bangas’ latest EP, Friend Goals, is out on Verve Forecast. The EP includes numerous musical contributions from various friends the band has made throughout their career including CHIKA, Duckwrth and PJ Morton as well as a number of New Orleans-based creatives.

The record has receive praise—Teen Vogue proclaimed, “[‘Self Care’ is] a fun, smooth, compelling tune that proves once again that Tank and the Bangas are some of the most interesting musicians creating right now. Plus that flute hook is seriously addictive,” The AV Club added, “New Orleans gem Tank & The Bangas consistently deliver buttery grooves underneath some of the sharpest lyricism in the industry.”

“There are hair goals, body goals, but Tank and The Bangas are actual friend goals! This special EP is full of some of our favorite artists from New Orleans and around the globe. The fun, creative, energy is put into every track and each one is sure to have you dancing your quarantine blues away. We made this one just for you,” says frontwomen Tarriona ‘Tank’ Ball.

In conjunction with the release, the band debuts the video for their track “To Be Real,” which was directed by Ball and features New Orleans-based artists Hasizzle, Keedy Black and Big Choo.

The EP follows the release of the New Orleans-based band’s major label debut, Green Balloon, which arrived in 2019 to widespread critical praise.

