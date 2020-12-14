Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter and Sean Ulbs of The Eiffels, we had the pleasure of interviewing The Alarm over Zoom video!

On Saturday December 19th 2020, Mike Peters and The Alarm will host a unique Christmas Gathering Concert beamed live into homes all around the world.

Virtual Tickets for The Alarm’s Christmas Gathering allow exclusive access to the concert broadcast which will be geo-synchronised to locations around the world for 8pm on December 19th and will run for approximately two hours featuring The Alarm playing live and electric in a seasonal studio setting, with additional exclusive video content and acoustic performances presented from the home of Mike and Jules Peters.

Following the recent and hopeful news of a Covid 19 vaccine, Alarm fans are encouraged to turn this Christmas Gathering into a Gathering Christmas party of their own, celebrate the holiday season in style and say goodbye to what has been a challenging and arduous year for everyone, everywhere.

“To be able to bring the band and the fans together at this special time of year and perform a virtual Alarm Gathering concert from our home to yours, is something myself and the band have been dreaming about ever since our collective worlds were turned upside down by the global lockdown earlier in 2020”, says Mike Peters. “This will be an occasion to turn up the volume, crack open the drinks, invite your friends and family around to the house and have a rocking good time at Christmas. I have always loved this time of year, and to think we have this opportunity to all come together as one big Alarm family through the wonders of the internet is a Christmas miracle all of it’s own.”

The Alarm Christmas Gathering will be beamed live on the evening of Saturday December 19th 2020, as part of a Big Night In Special presentation hosted by Mike and Jules Peters who are inviting all Alarm fans to come together in their own homes and celebrate the holiday season in party style with (where possible), their friends and families.

https://www.momenthouse.com/thealarm

The Christmas Gathering concert will be geo-synchronised, so that fans around the world will have the option of choosing a broadcast time suitable for their location.

