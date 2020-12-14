Five to Discover: Acts You Need To Know

In this – the age of the Coronavirus – many of us are stuck at home, isolated with only TV screens and the glow of laptops and phones to keep us connected. In other words, there isn’t much to do.

However, one thing that is available to us all is the wide world of recorded music. And now is as good a time as ever to get to know some bands you may not have heard of but ones that you will assuredly enjoy, dear reader.

So, buckle up and get ready for an EXTRA SPECIAL digital ride around my hometown of beautiful Seattle, Washington for some of the best darn holiday songs of the season!

Champagne Honeybee, “Kimchi For Christmas”

Essential link:

This song is stuck in my head during the holidays… and spring, summer and fall. There’s something so classic about the melody mixed with the verbiage. Whatever it is, I want “Kimchi For Christmas” (even though I never, personally, eat it myself. But my wife does!). Champagne Honeybee, which is the musical project of the talented Rani Weatherby, also often boasts a prohibition era aesthetic and tone in the songs and all of it shines in this new holiday classic.

Chava Mirel, “Let It Lead You”

Essential link:

The prolific Chava Mirel is the embodiment of a warm conversation in song. She listens, receives and responds with each note. In this way, she engenders trust and gratitude. It’s a rare skill in an era of so much bickering. Her music is like meditation, therapy, an evening at the beach. Let the track lead you, let her energy guide you. She’s a beacon.

SassyBlack, “Kwanzaa Song”

Essential link:

This isn’t the first time the great SassyBlack has found herself in these pages, but each time we can celebrate the artist is a welcomed one. So, here we go again! The musician, in this track, describes the relatively new holiday, which was founded in 1966 and is celebrated during the week from Dec 26th to Jan 1st. And she does so in signature Sassy space-aged style. KRS-ONE called it Edutainment. You. Must. Learn!

Bad Saint, “Cover Your Shift”

Essential link:

Anyone who’s worked at least a calendar year in the food service industry knows the plight that this song describes. Which is why it’s also so hilarious and fun. Those of us who’ve filled cups of coffee, made mixed drinks or carried plate after plate NEED TO BE SEEN (breathes in paper bag for ten seconds). I’m personally grateful for this thoughtful song from the band, which is fronted by the Emerald City’s Tess Freedel. Not to mention it’s catchy jingle bell rhythms.

Marshall Family Band, “Wake & Bake Christmas”

Essential link:

One of the great things about living in a state where cannabis is legal is that we can sing about it openly and exuberantly. Here, the three-piece family band chortle joyfully about one of their favorite holiday traditions: the good ol’ bowl with breakfast. While not every state in the union enjoys legalized cannabis, it’s possible that this track may ultimately tip the scales, so why not belt out the chorus over an accordion and acoustic guitar? And, with that, we all wish you a very happy holiday season! Thanks for reading!