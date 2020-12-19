Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Jack Mitchell of The Story Pirates over Zoom video!

Jack Mitchell is an award-winning composer, songwriter, music director, producer, and arranger for children’s media and musical theatre based in Brooklyn, NY.

Current children’s media projects include original songs, arrangements, and scoring for The Story Pirates Podcast from Gimlet Media/Spotify, winner of the 2020 Webby and 2019 iHeartRadio awards for Best Kids and Family Podcast, where his work has been praised by celebrities such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, and live scoring for the new comedy gameshow, “Don’t Break the Rules”from Pinna Audio.

Together with beloved Washington Post satirist Alexandra Petri, Jack is developing a new musical comedy entitled, THE WRONG AMERICAN!“, adapted from P.G Wodehouse’s classic farce,”A Damsel in Distress“. The show received a recent reading at Williamstown Theatre Festival and is gearing up for an AEA 29-hour industry reading soon.

Jack is currently hard at work composing the music for a new family musical, “Who’s Afraid of the Big Bad Book”, based on the celebrated children’s book by Lauren Child. Additional TYA credits include STONE SOUP: THE MUSICAL commissioned by Parkway School for the Arts and co-written with Jason Blitman.

Jack’s recent sold-out concert of original music at The Green Room 42 was featured on playbill.com and his music has been seen and heard nationally on NPR, Sirius/XM Radio, ME-TV, and at The Foundation for New American Musicals in LA, The Utah Symphony, and The Kennedy Center.

As a musical director, Jack has worked with international stars and Tony Award Winners/Nominees including Amanda Seyfried, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Laura Benanti, Thomas Sadoski, Ashley Park, and many more.

Jack is a proud graduate of Northwestern University, a member of the advanced class of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop, and the Director/MD of the Late-Night Cabaret at Williamstown Theatre Festival.

