Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing WESLEY over Zoom video!

WESLEY will be releasing single “SLEEP ALONE” out April 2nd on all DSPs with Fire Tower Entertainment and FRTYFVE. The single comes as a precursor to his debut solo album “Spare Parts for Broken Hearts”, out later this year, on the heels of his success as frontman of Emblem3, the boyband behind Billboard Hot 100 radio hit “Chloe,” which toured internationally with Selena Gomez, and who holds the Teen Choice Awards Choice Breakout Group.

WESLEY, the soloist, has experienced rapidly growing heat, with increased attention from Billboard, Hollywood Life, Young Hollywood, iHeart Radio, American Songwriter, Bringin’ It Backwards Podcast, and more. He has seen increased DSP editorial support as well including on Spotify’s “The Pop List”, “Work From Home”, “Varsity Bars”, “Wholesome”, “Fresh Finds”, “Best of Fresh Finds Pop” and “Viral 50” Spain and Canada, as well as Apple Music’s “Breaking Pop”, “Virtual Hugs”, “Feeling Blue”, and their prestigious in-store “Today At Apple” shopping playlist. He has been grateful to be approached by today’s hottest brands including Fashion Nova, iHeartMedia, Budweiser, and more in support of his new music.

Anxious to get back on the road after a year of lockdown, Wesley has toured the globe both solo and with Emblem3, performing with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Demi Lovato, Macklemore, Fall Out Boy, MKTO and many more. He looks forward to seeing his fans both at home and internationally, and sharing all of the new music he has been creating in the studio this past year.

