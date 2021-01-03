Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Willow Raye over Zoom video!

Willow Raye began writing poetry and songs from her early years until she eventually stumbled into the music world, and with the help of her producer friends began singing and writing songs that came alive to trancey dance beats.

The inception of her first song, “Deja Vu”, happened on her bedroom floor and within an hour it was written. One year later in 2020, she’s making waves in pop by bringing a new edgy and sultry sound with her all emotionally charged lyrics.

She considers herself an ethereal yet, in your face type of writer. A girl trying to make sense of the ups and downs in romantic relationships, and turn them into something beautiful and relatable; yet never taking the subject matter too seriously so that the crowds’ emotions stay light and energetic.

Willow’s main message is that we are multidimensional creatures, and it’s okay to feel different emotions during different stages of life. Looking forward to her debut EP, there’s a lot in store for fans of Willow Raye.

