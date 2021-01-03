My Politic, “Voter Suppression”

Today’s song is from My Politic, the great Nashville duo of Kaston Guffey and Nick Pankey from their EP Short-Sighted People In Power. This is our second opportunity to share their brilliance, the first was in October, prior to the release of the album.



The EP was released prior to the election, and focuses entirely on the travesty of the Trump presidency. Written in classic Randy Newman first-person untrustworthy narrator style, it aimed for the bulls-eye of this American moment of misinformation, fear and division, and hit it straight on.



We first premiered “Fantasies of a Fox News Viewer,” with its great refrain “I miss America, the way it used to be…” It remains one of the greatest songs written to genuinely reflect the insidious impact of the constant distortion of truth on a giant segment of the populace.



Now weeks past the election, with 18 days until the changing of the guards, these songs still are as relevant as ever. This one, “Voter Suppression” says it all. Written in advance of the reality in which we are presently engaged, it is prophetic. As of this writing, the lame duck president is ignoring his overt lameness to challenge the reality of his defeat, which requires challenging the reality of reality. Even Fox News has admitted the truth. So Trump is no longer a Fox fan.





My Politic: Nick Pankey & Kaston Guffey

“Voter Suppression”

By Kaston Guffey

We can’t have these Black people

We can’t have these brown people

We can’t have these poor people

We can’t have these working people

Vote cuz they don’t like us no they don’t (no they don’t)

We’ve got all this power, people

We’ve got all this Power, people

How we gonna keep this power people

We got all this power people

We can’t let em vote cuz they don’t like us no they don’t (no they don’t)

Let’s kick em off the voter rolls

Let’s force these polling places closed

It was so much easier with the fire hose

Or back when we could tax and test em at the polls

Lets make ’em stand in line for hours

Let’s keep ’em from voting

cuz we’re all a bunch of cowards

Free and fair don’t mean shit to me

We’re the GOP

Fuck democracy

We’re the GOP

Fuck democracy

From Short​-​Sighted People In Power: A Home Recording, released October 2, 2020 * All Rights Reserved