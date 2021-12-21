Broadway Musical ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Closes Its Doors For Good

Broadway seems to be once again shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jagged Little Pill, the Broadway play based on Alanis Morissette’s Grammy-winning album of the same name, is officially closing. On Saturday, December 18, the show halted performances due to the sudden surge of Omicron-specific cases. The following Monday, producers of Jagged Little Pill announced that the show will not reopen.

“We are dismayed by what appears to be another substantial public health crisis, and— due to the detection of multiple positive COVID-19 cases within the company—need to prioritize the health and safety of the cast, crew, and entire team working on Jagged Little Pill,” the producers stated. “In light of the extreme uncertainty ahead of us this winter, and forced to choose between continuing performances and protecting our company, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors.” Read the full statement, below.

The musical first opened in 2019 based on Morissette’s songs like “You Oughta Know,” “Head Over Feet,” “Hand In My Pocket,” and “Ironic.” Morissette also wrote new songs for the Broadway musical. These songs help tell the story of the Healy family as they encounter topics like addiction and sexual assault. The show won two Tony Awards with 15 nominations, and it also won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Other Broadway shows have called off their performances as well. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Freestyle Love Supreme, Mrs. Doubtfire, Ain’t Too Proud to Beg, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical all canceled performances. Hamilton, Aladdin, and MJ (the Michael Jackson musical) also canceled shows.

Photo by Rob Ball/WireImage.