Concert Review: Brothers Osborne Bring Beloved Hits and New Favorites to Album Release Show In Nashville

Country duo Brothers Osborne celebrated the release of their self-titled studio album with a special headlining performance in downtown Nashville. Their high-energy set lit up the Ascend Amphitheater stage on Saturday night (October 7), offering fans their first chance to hear their latest tracks in a live setting.

Videos by American Songwriter

A Feel-Good Start from Fancy

The night kicked off with a captivating set from talented singer/songwriter Fancy Hagood, who treated the crowd to cuts from his 2021 record Southern Curiosity. The powerhouse vocalist also debuted a selection of unreleased tracks, testing out possible material for his next LP.

Although many may view Hagood as an artist on the rise, the Arkansas native has already proven his chops as a dynamic and versatile artist. Since first making his mark in the pop world with his debut single “Goodbye,” the 32-year-old talent has pivoted into a more country-centric sound, recording duets with Kacey Musgraves and Abby Anderson. Hagood’s time on stage was brief but fiercely fun, spotlighting his infectious personality and jaw-dropping vocals.

Brothers United

After a brief interlude, brothers TJ and John Osborne emerged onto the multi-level stage to perform their Brothers Osborne cut “Might as Well Be Me.” The fiery kick-off offered the first of many songs from the award-winning duo’s latest album, which finds the siblings more in tune—both with themselves personally and each other creatively—than ever.

[RELATED: American Songwriter September/October Cover Story: Brothers Osborne—Nothing to Hide]

The pair took advantage of the time between tracks to chat with the crowd about the evening’s surprisingly cold temperatures and unexpected traffic delays. It also allowed for reflection on the moments that led to their four-date album release tour, which included that evening’s stop in their adopted hometown. Both brothers radiated excitement and thankfulness for the opportunity to take the stage in celebration of their latest project, even amidst the chilly weather.

The first half of the set leaned heavily on new material, including the first live performance of “Rollercoaster (Forever and a Day),” accompanied by a string section. Brothers Osborne kept the energy high by leaning into their anthemic hits “It Ain’t My Fault” and “Burning Man” (sans Dierks Bentley). For the tail end of the evening, they wrapped things up on a laid-back note, pivoting from their Port Saint Joe track “Weed, Whiskey and Willie” to a finale mash-up of their early, beach-ready hit “Rum” and Bob Marley and the Wailers’ classic “Three Little Birds.”

Now a decade on from the release of their debut single “Let’s Go There,” Brothers Osborne have honed into who they are both sonically and as a performing act. Their hometown set reinforced that truth, finding the band firmly in their groove.

Set List

“Might as Well Be Me” “Nobody’s Nobody” “I’m Not for Everyone” “Who Says You Can’t Have Everything” “Shoot Me Straight” “21 Summer” “Goodbye’s Kickin’ In” “Stay a Little Longer” “New Bad Habit” “Rollercoaster (Forever and a Day)” “Burning Man” “It Ain’t My Fault” “Pushing Up Daisies (Love Alive)” “Weed, Whiskey and Willie” “Rum/Three Little Birds”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images