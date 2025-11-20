Concert Review: Driven to Cheers! Sting Plays Set Packed with Police Classics and Solo Gems at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena

Sting brought his stripped-down 3.0 Tour to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Tuesday, November 18. The founding Police frontman and bassist, who was accompanied by longtime guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas, delivered a crowd-pleasing 21-song set that was pretty much split between classics by his old band and a selection of tunes from his solo career.

Videos by American Songwriter

The trio lineup presented Sting’s Police and solo material with dynamics, often allowing space for the musicians to jam.

[RELATED: Sting Adds 12-Date Spring 2026 U.S. Leg of His “Sting 3.0” Tour to His Already Busy Schedule]

The concert kicked off with the 1979 Police classic “Message in a Bottle,” the lead single from the band’s second album, Regatta de Blanc. That was followed by Sting’s most recent solo single, the upbeat pop-rock tune “I Wrote Your Name (Upon Your Heart),” which was released in 2024.

Next up was a rendition of Sting’s 1993 hit “If I Ever Lose My Faith in You,” which featured an extended funky jam section. After Sting introduced the band, the trio kicked into his 1988 solo gem “Englishman in New York.”

Sting then played The Police’s 1981 smash “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” from the band’s fourth album, Ghost in the Machine. The 74-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer then addressed the Connecticut crowd, telling them how much he loved playing at the arena.

He went on to explain that his next song was inspired by the barley fields around the U.K. home he owns near Stonehenge. He proceeded to launch into his introspective 1993 solo hit “Fields of Gold.” The performance was highlighted by a melodic guitar solo by Miller.

That was followed by two deeper solo cuts—“Never Coming Home” (2003) and “Mad About You” (1991).

More Police Hits and Solo Highlights

Miller started off the next tune with an atmospheric solo leading into the recognizable opening riff of The Police’s 1983 Top-10 hit “Wrapped Around Your Finger.” The tune was one of three classic songs Sting played from the group’s chart-topping final studio album, Synchronicity.

The end of “Wrapped Around Your Finger” transitioned directly into the grooving 1980 Police gem “Driven to Tears.”

Up next was “When We Dance,” a minor hit that appeared on Sting’s 1994 solo compilation Fields of Gold. He then dipped into his 1999 album Brand New Day for the poetic “A Thousand Years.”

After that tune, Sting told the audience that the next song was going to be chosen by Miller and Maas. As the guitarist and drummer began to play, Sting let the crowd know he recognized the tune, as the trio launched into The Police’s early single “Can’t Stand Losing You.” The song appeared on the band’s 1978 debut album, Outlandos d’Amour.

The 1993 solo deep cut “Shape of My Heart,” Sting and company played two more early Police classics— “Walking on the Moon” from Regatta de Blanc and “So Lonely” from Outlandos d’Amour.

Sting returned to his solo catalog again for the Middle Eastern-influenced “Desert Rose,” from Brand New Day. That song is the last solo Sting single to date to crack the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 17 in 2000.

Sting finished off the regular portion of the concert with two more enduring hits from Synchronicity. The first was “King of Pain,” which reached No. 3 on the Hot 100. Not surprising, the set ended with a version of the band’s chart-topping signature ballad “Every Breath You Take.”

Sting and his two bandmates left the stage, but not for long.

The Encore

Back on stage, Sting launched into The Police’s reggae-infused classic first hit, “Roxanne.” Many audience members began to file out of the arena, but the show wasn’t quite over.

Sting traded his bass for an acoustic guitar and sat down on a chair. He proceeded to deliver a delicate, flamenco-influenced performance of his romantic 1999 ballad “Fragile,” from his 1987 solo album …Nothing Like the Sun.

As he said farewell to the crowd, Sting promised to return to Mohegan Sun Arena.

Sting’s Upcoming Performance Plans

Sting’s 2025 3.0 Tour is plotted out through a November 24 concert in Chicago. His next show is scheduled for Thursday, November 20, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Sting will resume the trek in 2026 with a dozen stateside shows scheduled for May. The outing runs from a May 9 concert in Durant, Oklahoma, through a May 25 show in Richmond, Virginia. The tour leg includes a May 21-23 stand at Wolftrap in Vienna, Virginia.

Later in 2026, Sting will mount lengthy European leg of the 3.0 Tour. The trek currently runs from a June 17 show in Zagreb, Croatia, through an August 4 concert in Limassol, Cyprus.

Also in 2026, Sting will be relaunching his stage musical The Last Ship. The British rock legend will be taking part in all of the performances of the revamped production. The Last Ship will be staged in four major international cities—Amsterdam; Paris; Brisbane, Australia; and New York City.

It will run from January 14 to February 1 at the Royal Theatre Carré in Amsterdam; February 18 to March 7 at La Seine Musicale in Paris; April 9 to May 3 at Queensland Performing Arts Centre in Brisbane; and June 9 to June 14 at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York.

Between the Amsterdam and Paris engagements, Sting will play a special show with Miller and Maas on February 6 at The Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. The concert will be part of the festivities surrounding Super Bowl LX, taking place February 8 in Santa Clara, California.

Check out Sting’s full itinerary at Sting.com.

Sting, Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT – 11/18/2025:

“Message in a Bottle” “I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)” “If I Ever Lose My Faith in You” “Englishman in New York” “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic” “Fields of Gold” “Never Coming Home” “Mad About You” “Wrapped Around Your Finger” “Driven to Tears” “When We Dance” “A Thousand Years” “Can’t Stand Losing You” “Shape of My Heart” “Walking on the Moon” “So Lonely” “Desert Rose” “King of Pain” “Every Breath You Take”

Encore:

“Roxanne” “Fragile”

(Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)