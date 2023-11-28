Brothers Osborne Announce Might As Well Be Us Tour After Multiple Grammy Nominations

CMA Vocal Duo of the Year Brothers Osborne just announced their Might As Well Be Us 2024 tour. The award-winning brothers will be starting their 2024 tour in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at The Rave/Eagles Ballroom before finishing in Cleveland, Ohio at Jacobs Pavilion.

Videos by American Songwriter

The announcement comes on the strength of two Grammy nominations, one for Best Country Album and the other for Best Country Duo/ Group Performance. Their new 35-date Might As Well Be Us Tour will take their talents across the country, showing fans why T.J. and John make up one of the hottest acts in country music.

Ticketmaster presale begins Wednesday, November 29. These tickets are expected to go fast, so don’t wait to get yours.

General onsale begins on Friday, December 1 at 10:00 AM local time. Once they go on sale, tickets will be available through StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

The Brothers Osborne are bringing a ton of talent with them as supporting acts for their tour. T.J. and John will be joined by Stephen Wilson Jr, The Cadillac Three, Zach Top, Jackson Dean, Madeline Edwards, and Caylee Hammack for their 2024 run of shows.

[RELATED: Brothers Osborne React to Their Duo of the Year Win at the 2023 CMA Awards]

The musical duo had their first performance on Jimmy Kimmel where they sang their smash hit “Goodbye’s Kickin’ In” with a string quartet and backup vocals. They haven’t announced their setlist yet, but fans will hopefully see more of their hits like “It Ain’t My Fault” and “Nobody’s Nobody”.

This tour is coming right after two impressive Grammy nominations so tickets will move fast. If you want to get official tickets for Brothers Osborne when they become available, head to StubHub or click here.



03/28 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave – Eagles Ballroom*

03/29 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha*

03/30 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall*

04/03 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy+

04/04 – Spartanburg, SC – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium+

04/05 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium+

04/11 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center^

04/12 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company^

04/13 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre^

04/18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway$

04/19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Metropolitan Opera House (“The Met”)$

04/20 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre$

04/25 – Saint Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre+

04/26 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando+

04/27 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.+#

05/18 – Idaho Falls, ID – Mountain America Center%

05/19 – Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater%

05/21 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall%

05/22 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre%

05/24 – Modesto, CA – The Fruityard%

05/25 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater%

05/29 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre%

05/31 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl%

06/02 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas%

06/07 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre@

06/08 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater@

06/13 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre*

06/14 – Buffalo, NY – Terminal B at The Outer Harbor*

06/15 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

06/20 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE – Outdoors+

06/21 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park+

06/22 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed+

06/27 – LaFayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards Summer Concert Series*

06/28 – Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center – Prudential Hall*

06/29 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion*





*Stephen Wilson Jr.

+ The Cadillac Three

^ Zach Top

$ Jackson Dean

% Madeline Edwards

@ Caylee Hammack

# on-sale Dec 8th at 10 a.m. Local Time

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.