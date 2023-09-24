3 Books Every Bruce Springsteen Fan Should Read

Since his third studio album, Born to Run, became a global commercial success, New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen has cemented himself as one of rock music’s most influential artists. His engaging, thought-provoking lyrics tell the stories of everyday Americans through an honest and passionate perspective.

Over the past fifty years, he’s steadily become one of the best-selling artists of all time, earning dozens of awards and inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame. His story of success and evolution from a small-town dreamer to a rock icon has been documented by many authors hoping to record the 74-year-old’s unique journey.

From a look into his songwriting process to a captivating memoir, here are three Bruce Springsteen books every music fan should read:

1. Born to Run

In 2017, Springsteen shared his revealing memoir that takes readers back to his early days growing up in central New Jersey. He spent seven years crafting Born to Run, taking time to reflect on the many singular moments that collectively create an incredible life story. From the early rock influences that sparked his desire to follow in their footsteps to the unexpected challenges that came along with stardom, Springsteen lays it all out on the table in this essential read.

2. Renegades: Born In the USA

Springsteen joins forces with former President Barack Obama for this unique and engaging collaborative project. A New York Times best-seller, Renegades: Born In the USA, builds on discussions from their popular podcast of the same name. From politics to love and cultural expectations, the pair of innovators open up about their thoughts on a range of topics in the text, accompanied by rare photos, lyric sheets, and more.

3. Bruce Springsteen: The Stories Behind the Songs

Music journalist Brian Hiatt assembles a captivating retrospective of Springsteen’s extensive songbook, from his 1973 debut to his eighteenth studio album, High Hopes, released in 2014. Bruce Springsteen: The Stories Behind the Songs offers insight and commentary from Springsteen and others involved in creating these influential tracks.

