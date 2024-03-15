Bruce Springsteen, Brian May, Slash, and More Team Up for Star-Studded Re-Release of Mark Knopfler’s “Going Home”

Mark Knopfler put together some serious talent for his re-release of “Going Home.” The song features the musical talents of Bruce Springsteen, Brian May, Slash, and many more.

It’s hard to find a song that has more talent behind it. Dropping March 15, the various musicians teamed together for a good cause. Proceeds from the song will go to Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America.

Explaining the genesis of the track, Jo Horton, Senior Director, Repertoire & Marketing, UK, said”We’re very proud to be working with Mark Knopfler, The Who, and over 60 other superstar musicians on this project to raise funds for Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America. The support we’ve had from media and response so far from fans globally has been fantastic. We’ve got some amazing things coming up including a major event at Newcastle United in early March and Dolby Atmos playback fundraisers, with many of the artists offering their time to help push the single for this great cause.”

The track also features Eric Clapton, Ronnie Wood, Joan Jett, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, Toto’s Steve Lukather and Hank Marvin, Pete Townshend, David Gilmour, Sheryl Crow, Joe Bonamassa. Additionally, Sam Fender, Rage Against the Magchine’s Tom Morello, Steve Vai, Keith Urban, Alex Liveson, and Andy Taylor all played a role in the recording.

Listen to Mark Knopfler’s “Going Home”

The talent doesn’t stop there. Listeners also got Ringo Starr with his son Zak on the drums, Roger Daltrey on Harmonica, and Sting on bass. The track features the final recording for Jeff Beck, who passed in early 2023.

“It was meant to be,” Guy Fletcher, who produced the song, said of Beck, “And what he did with it, it just brings you to tears.”

In a press release, Knopfler opened up about what it was like to get so much talent on one song.

“What I really want to do, more than anything else, is just to thank each and every one for this sterling response. I really had no idea that it was going to be like this,” said Knopfler in a press release.

“It hit Guy and I quite early on that we had to extend this piece somehow, to take in the number of people who joined in. Before I knew where I was, Pete Townshend had come into my studio armed with a guitar and an amp. And that first Pete power chord…man, I tell you — we were in that territory, and it was just fantastic. And it went on from there,” he continued.

He finished, “Eric [Clapton] came in, played great, just one tasty lick after another. Then Jeff Beck’s contribution arrived and that was spellbinding. I think what we’ve had is an embarrassment of riches. The whole thing was a high point.”

[Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images]