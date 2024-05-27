Bruce Springsteen Forced To Cancel European Tour Stops Amid “Vocal Issues” Battle

Bruce Springsteen has canceled a run of European tour stops due to “vocal issues,” according to a statement made on Sunday, May 26. The issues began on May 24, when Springsteen canceled a show in Marseille, France at the last minute.

The subsequent statement, posted on Instagram, reads, “Following yesterday’s postponement in Marseille due to vocal issues, further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next 10 days.”

In addition to canceling the May 24 show, Springsteen and his E Street Band will also postpone their May 28 show in Prague, and two shows in Milan on June 1 and 3. According to the statement, the shows will be rescheduled, but fans are also welcome to request a refund through the original purchase platform.

“Bruce is recuperating comfortably,” the statement continues, also reassuring fans that Springsteen and the band will return to the road on June 12 in Madrid.

Fans Supportive After Bruce Springsteen Cancels Shows to Rest His Voice

One fan shared their support for Bruce Springsteen in the comments, writing, “The first thought of course is that I want Bruce to be fit & ready. And no doubt he’ll hate letting people down.” They then included a note to Springsteen’s management. “You need to announce the new dates soon,” they added. “Like the folks in Marseille, folks are now potentially running at flight and hotel losses, however if we know the new dates quickly we might be able to change/rearrange. I’m sure you’re doing all you can, but please move at pace here.”

Other fans shared their support and well wishes. “It’s the way he sings and what he puts into each song…Bruce gives it his all. then there are scales, etc. He gave it his all at Sunderland in the rain for 3 hours,” one fan wrote. “Sad for traveling fans, first time fans, everyone really. The next concerts will be grandiose.”

Another fan shared that they traveled to Prague for the first time in 20 years to see Springsteen, but didn’t seem to have any hard feelings about the cancelation. “Main thing is that you rest and get well soon Boss!” they wrote. “No Bruce & ESB show, but the excitement of re-exploring Prague awaits! I wholeheartedly join your fans in wishing you a speedy recovery. Your music has touched countless hearts, and we eagerly await your return to the stage.”

