Bruce Springsteen Admits He “Yearned To Be British” as a Teen, Gloats About His “Pretty Good Fake British Accent”

Starting his career in music during the 1960s, Bruce Springsteen put New Jersey on the map as he released 21 studio albums, sold over 140 million albums worldwide, and received countless awards. But that is just the star for the “Born in the U.S.A” singer as he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom award and landed a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And continuing to entertain fans all over the world, the singer recently became the latest Fellow of the Ivors Academy. While thrilled about receiving such an honor, the hitmaker revealed how much he “yearned” to be British.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Thursday night, Springsteen made history when he became the first international songwriter to receive the fellowship award. Introduced by legend Paul McCartney, Springsteen recalled visiting the U.K. for the first time back in 1975. He said, “For a young New Jersey rocker, you came to Mecca. We thought we had died and gone to heaven. Youth, loud, hipness, girls. And while I was stone-cold born in the USA, at 16 I desperately yearned to be British.”

Loving the vibe of the U.K. at the time, the singer continued his trip into the past but noted how he tried to fake a British accent. “I had a pretty good fake British accent – that’s what the checkout girls at the local supermarket thought.”

Bruce Springsteen Strives To Be The Best

Besides recalling his first trip to the U.K., Springsteen laughed alongside McCartney who joked there was no one more fitting to receive such an honor besides stars like Bob Dylan, Billy Joel, and even Taylor Swift.

[RELATED: Watch Paul McCartney Roast Bruce Springsteen While Honoring Him With the 2024 Ivor Novello Awards]

While currently 74 years old, Springsteen continues to tour. Just last year, he kicked off the Springsteen and E Street Band 2023 Tour. Discussing his drive to be the best, he said, “I want to be at the top of my game. Thanks for the inspiration that I see from so many musicians and writers that hail from the U.K.”

As for receiving such an honor, Springsteen insisted, “To be the first international artist to be granted this Fellowship – especially as an American, who I always suspect the British to be suspicious of our strange ways – it makes today a meaningful experience to me.”

(Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images)