Bruce Springsteen Has Hilarious Two-Word Explanation for Why He Allowed Biopic

When a biopic of a musician who’s still living (and working) comes out, it’s all the more tempting to compare the film to the actual artist, and Bruce Springsteen is certainly no exception. Deliver Me From Nowhere, starring Jeremy White, adds the Boss to a long list of biopic’d artists, including Bob Dylan, Elton John, and Queen, to name only a few biographical films of recent memory.

Videos by American Songwriter

Given how straightforward and no-nonsense Springsteen has been throughout his entire career, many people assumed he wouldn’t go for a biopic. Too Hollywood, too flashy, too not about the music. But while that might have been the mindset of a younger Springsteen, it turns out he’s gotten a lot more easygoing in his older age. In his 2025 cover story with Time, the “Born in the U.S.A.” singer offered a pretty laughable explanation as to why he okayed the biopic.

“I’m old,” he said. “I don’t give a f*** what I do anymore. As you get older, you feel a lot freer.” For some context, Springsteen will be 76 years old when Deliver Me From Nowhere comes out. The period of time that the film covers saw Springsteen in his early 30s.

Speaking of that period of time—the specific time frame of the biopic played a role in Springsteen’s approval, too.

The Bruce Springsteen Biopic Focuses on a Specific Career Moment

Since Bruce Springsteen released his debut album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J., in 1973, he has enjoyed a prolific career as a touring and recording rock ‘n’ roll artist. At the time of this writing, Springsteen boasts 21 studio albums, 9 EPs, 78 singles, and a staggering 121 live albums with his backing band, the E Street Band. There is a lot of career a Bruce Springsteen biopic could cover. According to the Deliver Me From Nowhere filmmakers, the fact that they didn’t try to cram Springsteen’s entire life thus far into a 2.5-hour movie is part of what made the musician accept their proposal.

Deliver Me From Nowhere focuses on Springsteen’s career in the early 1980s. The musician had just released his most commercially successful album thus far, The River. After an extensive promotional tour, Springsteen retreated to an isolated cabin in Colts Neck, New Jersey, with a four-track Portastudio recorder. He intended to write an album’s worth of demos to speed up the recording process with his full band in the studio, but he ended up releasing the demos instead. That solo recording became Nebraska, Springsteen’s sixth studio album, which features hits like “Atlantic City” and “Highway Patrolman”.

According to filmmaker Scott Cooper, Springsteen approved this idea for a biopic because the “narrow time frame reveals deeper truths about Bruce’s lifelong struggles with identity and creative honesty.”

And the “getting old” part, too, of course.

Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis via Getty Images