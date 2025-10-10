KISS Frontman Gene Simmons Updates Fans Following Car Crash

With his explosive stage presence and elaborate makeup, Gene Simmons cultivated a loyal fanbase at the helm of shock rock outfit KISS. Founded in New York City in 1973, KISS went on to release 20 albums, becoming one of the best-selling rock bands of all time. Earlier this week, the iconic frontman sparked concern when he was rushed to the hospital following a car accident in Malibu. Fortunately, Simmons has taken to social media to reassure fans that he is “completely fine.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Gene Simmons Reportedly Fainted Behind the Wheel

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, Gene Simmons briefly lost consciousness while driving along California’s Pacific Coast Highway. The 76-year-old bassist’s Lincoln Navigator then veered into oncoming traffic and traveled across several lanes before hitting a parked car, according to TMZ.

Simmons’ wife, Shannon Tweed, told NBC4 Investigates that dehydration caused the incident, as the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer reportedly hates to drink water.

Medical personnel rushed Simmons to a nearby hospital, where he was discharged the same day. Hours later, the “Rock and Roll All Nite” singer assured fans he was on the road to recovery.

“Thanks, everybody, for the kind wishes. I’m completely fine,” Simmons wrote on X. “I had a slight fender bender. It happens. Especially to those of us were [sic] horrible drivers. And that’s me. All is well.”

Thanks, everybody, for the kind wishes. I’m completely fine. I had a slight fender bender. It happens. Especially to those of us were horrible drivers. And that’s me. All is well. — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) October 8, 2025

Rocker Pokes Fun at Himself After Car Wreck

Apparently, Gene Simmons is still holding on to his sense of humor as he recovers from a car wreck. The Guinness World Record holder re-posted a cartoon to X after a fan shared it with him.

[RELATED: Fan Who Spent Nearly $13,000 To Be a Roadie for Gene Simmons Speaks Out: “I’m Going To Die Happy”]

The meme depicts Simmons lying in a hospital bed in full makeup, taking a swig from his blood bag. A nurse says, “Mr. Simmons, you’re lucky to be alive!”

“Great,” the cartoon Simmons replies. “That’ll be $20,000 for the meet & greet.”

Far from taking offense, the legendary rocker shared the meme to his own page.

Oh, I love this cartoon. Ain’t it the truth. https://t.co/nOUmWTuqFt — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) October 9, 2025

“Oh, I love this cartoon,” he wrote. “Ain’t it the truth.”

Featured image by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images