3 Books Every Carole King Fan Should Read

When Carole King first began pursuing her love for music as a young teen growing up in bustling New York City, she had no idea she would become one of the most prolific singer/songwriters in history.

The now-81-year-old talent first found success alongside her husband and fellow songsmith Gerry Goffin. Together, they penned The Shirelles’ No. 1 hit, “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” launching a long and successful collaborative career. Inside New York City’s historic Brill Building, they composed dozens of tracks for pop stars of the era.

King’s creative path shifted after relocating to the picturesque, artist-filled community of Laurel Canyon in Los Angeles. There, she created her breakout album Tapestry, positioning her as one of the most captivating new voices of the 1970s.

In the decades since that landmark release, King has broken multiple records and sold millions of albums. She has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice: once for her work as a songwriter and again for her achievements as a solo artist.

From King’s career-spanning memoir to an examination of the album that changed it all, here are three must-read Carole King books.

1. Carole King’s ‘Tapestry’

This quick but engaging read gives context and insight into the creation and enormous success of King’s breakthrough 1971 album. Author Loren Glass offers an essential reference guide to one of the most impactful and critically acclaimed records of the 20th century.

2. A Natural Woman: A Memoir

In 2012, King offered fans a revealing look into her influential career and incredible life with her first memoir. A Natural Woman transports readers back to her early years, from her marriage and creative bond with her first husband, Gerry Goffin, to the challenges of balancing her personal life with a skyrocketing career.

3. Girls Like Us: Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Carly Simon–And the Journey of a Generation

This unique retrospective from former Glamour senior editor Sheila Weller examines the lives of King, Carly Simon, and Joni Mitchell. Released in 2009, Girls Like Us takes a thoughtful look at how their music continues to impact new generations of women.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)